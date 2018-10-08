See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Francis Mercado, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Francis Mercado, MD

Dr. Francis Mercado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Mercado works at Gig Harbor Orthopedic Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mercado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gig Harbor Orthopedic Surgeons
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 858-9192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2018
    Doctor Mercado's Is a Genuinely nice guy and a great Doctor , He helped me more than he could possibly know !
    Kurt B in Tacoma, WA — Oct 08, 2018
    About Dr. Francis Mercado, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225223878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercado works at Gig Harbor Orthopedic Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mercado’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.