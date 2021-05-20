Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mwaisela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Muhimbili University College Of Health Sciences, University Of Dar Es Salaam and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
UM SJMG - Neurology7801 York Rd Ste 342, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-6055
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw him yesterday... he came to visit me in the hospital concerning my condition. The staff in the hospital told me he was really good and he definitely is.... plus one of the BEST ppl I ever met!! He gave me way more information about my condition then the international medicine doctor at the hospital did! I was so mad I couldn’t do my follow up care with him... he referred me to a few Neuro ophthalmologist to better assist me with my condition. He was knowledgeable, very pleasant, listened to all my concerns, and reassuring. I’m so thankful for his visit and I will definitely recommend him to anyone in need of a excellent neurologist! It’s hard to find doctor’s who actually CARE!
About Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1669530804
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- U Conn
- Howard U Hosp
- Muhimbili University College Of Health Sciences, University Of Dar Es Salaam
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mwaisela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mwaisela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mwaisela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mwaisela has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mwaisela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwaisela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mwaisela.
