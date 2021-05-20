Overview

Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Muhimbili University College Of Health Sciences, University Of Dar Es Salaam and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mwaisela works at UM SJMG - Neurology in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.