Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Muhimbili University College Of Health Sciences, University Of Dar Es Salaam and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Mwaisela works at UM SJMG - Neurology in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UM SJMG - Neurology
    UM SJMG - Neurology
7801 York Rd Ste 342, Towson, MD 21204
(410) 321-6055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Stroke
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 20, 2021
    Just saw him yesterday... he came to visit me in the hospital concerning my condition. The staff in the hospital told me he was really good and he definitely is.... plus one of the BEST ppl I ever met!! He gave me way more information about my condition then the international medicine doctor at the hospital did! I was so mad I couldn't do my follow up care with him... he referred me to a few Neuro ophthalmologist to better assist me with my condition. He was knowledgeable, very pleasant, listened to all my concerns, and reassuring. I'm so thankful for his visit and I will definitely recommend him to anyone in need of a excellent neurologist! It's hard to find doctor's who actually CARE!
    Jamie Greene — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1669530804
    Education & Certifications

    U Md
    U Conn
    Howard U Hosp
    Muhimbili University College Of Health Sciences, University Of Dar Es Salaam
    Epilepsy
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Mwaisela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mwaisela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mwaisela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mwaisela works at UM SJMG - Neurology in Towson, MD.

    Dr. Mwaisela has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwaisela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mwaisela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mwaisela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

