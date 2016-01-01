Overview of Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD

Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Nowakowski works at Mount Sinai Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.