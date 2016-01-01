Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD
Dr. Francis Nowakowski, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Ronald M Shelton MD5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Interventional Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245230531
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc|Pa Hospital Uphs
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Nowakowski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nowakowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nowakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowakowski has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowakowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.