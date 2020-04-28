See All Oncologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Francis Nugent, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Nugent, MD

Dr. Francis Nugent, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Nugent works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nugent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Procedure Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2020
    I saw Dr. Nugent for head and neck cancer and I felt that I had met the right doctor for me as soon as I saw him. He is completely competent and his compassion radiated during the entire visit.
    — Apr 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francis Nugent, MD
    About Dr. Francis Nugent, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1033106695
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baystate Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albany Medical College - Union University
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
