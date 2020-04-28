Overview of Dr. Francis Nugent, MD

Dr. Francis Nugent, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nugent works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.