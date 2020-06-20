Overview of Dr. Francis Obeng, MD

Dr. Francis Obeng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Obeng works at Alfa Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.