Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO
Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO

Neurology
3.1 (101)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO

Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. O'Donnell works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2892

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1932183076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Doctor's Hospital North
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Donnell works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. O'Donnell’s profile.

    Dr. O'Donnell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

