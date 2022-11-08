Overview of Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO

Dr. Francis O'Donnell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.