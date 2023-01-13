See All Plastic Surgeons in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Francis Ong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Orange Park, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Francis Ong, MD

Dr. Francis Ong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ong works at Francis D Ong MD, PA in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care
    1895 Kingsley Ave Ste 403, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 788-7315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Ong, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851366090
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Santo Tomas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ong works at Francis D Ong MD, PA in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ong’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

