Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD
Overview of Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD
Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Owings' Office Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 944-6178Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6177
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2061 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 944-6179Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Institute1951 Clements Ferry Rd Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29492 Directions (843) 932-2288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 932-2283Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to several of the physicians at Lowcountry Orthopaedics, after an accident, where I was treated by Dr. Owings. I simply cannot say enough about him. Not only is he a phenomenal physician and surgeon, he always has a smile on his face and makes you feel so comfortable and confident with your treatment plan. He and all of his staff are amazing. He is by far the best orthopaedic I have been to in the state. I would not take my family to anyone else.
About Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owings works at
