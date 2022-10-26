Overview of Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD

Dr. F Patterson Owings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Owings works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Summerville, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC, Moncks Corner, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.