Dr. Francis Palermo, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Palermo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Locations
Francis A. Palermo M.d. P.A.620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 301, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 994-1100
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been taking my mom to Dr. Palermo for years. He is very attentive, patient and listens well. The staff is a breath of fresh air from the previously quite rude staff. The new staff are so polite and friendly. I’d give one star off for the wait time but it’s worth it for the professional care.
About Dr. Francis Palermo, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467553982
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Med Ctr Dela
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
