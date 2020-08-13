Overview

Dr. Francis Palermo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Palermo works at PALERMO FRANCIS A MD PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.