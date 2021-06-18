See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Francis Patterson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Francis Patterson, MD

Dr. Francis Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center

Dr. Patterson works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Orthopedic Oncology in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Orthopedic Oncology
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 901, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2533
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Orthopedic Surgery
    360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2533
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    HOPE Tower
    19 Davis Ave Ste 4501 Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-2533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Chordoma
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer

Treatment frequency



Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr Patterson has been treating me for Chondro Sarcoma Bone Cancer since 2015. He operated on my right humorous to remove a tumor. Almost 5 years later the cancer came back in my right scapula and he removed that also. I find him to be an excellent doctor along with his excellent staff. He is caring, great bedside manner, and he has the best PA in Allyson Wright. I see him every 3 months and always look forward to seeing him and Allyson. I would recommend his practice.
    E. J. Hayes, Jr, Beachwood, NJ — Jun 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Francis Patterson, MD
    About Dr. Francis Patterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477587749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency

