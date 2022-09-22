Overview of Dr. Francis Petitto, MD

Dr. Francis Petitto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Petitto works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.