Dr. Prior accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis Prior, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Prior, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center
Dr. Prior works at
Locations
-
1
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prior?
About Dr. Francis Prior, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1518952324
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prior works at
Dr. Prior has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prior on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prior. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prior.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.