Dr. Francis Rhie, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Rhie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Rhie works at
Locations
Lakshmi S Shukla MD Fccp Inc.
320 Superior Ave Ste 240, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I became Diabetic TYPE 1 in 1984, In 1988 I as referred by Dr Kevin Huntsman to ENDO Dr Rhie. I was a Brittle & Unaware Diabetic with highs and lows and frequent hospitalization monthly. Dr RHIE recommended to my insurance that I be placed on the Disetronic Insulin Infusion Pump. My hospitalizations dramatically decreased as did the Highs & Lows. After he left to work on computer entry medical records I was assigned to Dr MAYEDA with whom I was well taken care of with my health a priority. Very satisfied with treatment from these doctors and St Joseph's.
About Dr. Francis Rhie, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1386743201
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr-Harvard Med Sch
- Joslin Clin/Harvard Med School
- Berkshire Med Center
- Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
