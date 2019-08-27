Overview

Dr. Francis Rhie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rhie works at Lakshmi S Shukla MD Fccp Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.