Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- OH
- Toledo
- Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD
Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD
Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Rogalski works at
Dr. Rogalski's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatricare Associates LLC7629 Kings Pointe Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-6202
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Care
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PacificSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogalski?
I love Dr. Rogalski. He has been my pediatrician from birth and I am now 22. He is an excellent physician, very thorough, friendly, and personable. I have other family members who go to him and we wouldn't trade him! They have great doctors in this practice (Dr. Heil as well as Dr. Below) :)
About Dr. Francis Rogalski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467415430
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogalski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogalski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.