Dr. Francis Rotolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Rotolo, MD
Dr. Francis Rotolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central Michigan University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Rotolo works at
Dr. Rotolo's Office Locations
Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4800
Finney Trimble Surgical Associates LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 510, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough in explaining the surgery procedure, risks and expected outcome. Surgery went extremely well with a very quick recovery time given the complexity of the surgery.
About Dr. Francis Rotolo, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotolo has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.