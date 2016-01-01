Dr. Francis Rottier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rottier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Rottier, DPM
Overview of Dr. Francis Rottier, DPM
Dr. Francis Rottier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Rottier works at
Dr. Rottier's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola Center for Health at Burr Ridge6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-3834Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
3
Loyola Center for Health at Hickory Hills9608 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL 60457 Directions (888) 584-7888
-
4
Loyola Center for Health at Oakbrook Terrace1S260 Summit Ave Fl 1, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Network Access
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- Union Health Service
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rottier?
About Dr. Francis Rottier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124092440
Education & Certifications
- Hines Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rottier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rottier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rottier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rottier works at
Dr. Rottier has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rottier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rottier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rottier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.