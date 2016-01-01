Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD
Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
Dr. Ruggiero's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Head & Neck Srgy Lncstr2160 Noll Dr Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 481-8720
-
2
Aop Inc34 Northeast Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 835-1900
-
3
Associated Otolaryngologists of PA875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 320, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruggiero?
About Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093743825
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruggiero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruggiero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruggiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggiero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggiero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.