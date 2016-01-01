Overview of Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD

Dr. Francis Ruggiero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Ruggiero works at ENT Head & Neck Srgy Lncstr in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Hershey, PA and Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.