Overview

Dr. Francis Sajben, MD is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Sajben works at North Valley Dermatology Center in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.