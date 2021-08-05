See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Francis Schanne, MD

Urology
4.4 (22)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Schanne, MD

Dr. Francis Schanne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.

Dr. Schanne works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schanne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia
    1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 396-4974
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Urology
    1145 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 597-1991
  3. 3
    Hahnemann Office
    231 N Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Francis Schanne, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427152511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Schanne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schanne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schanne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schanne has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

