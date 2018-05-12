Dr. Francis Schneck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Schneck, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Schneck, MD
Dr. Francis Schneck, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Schneck works at
Dr. Schneck's Office Locations
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 692-7932
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneck is a rare combination in medicine. He processes a bed side manner second to none. His command of his profession is more than obvious to even a lay person. His ability to deal with a medical problem with humor and medical facts in terms understood by all is refreshing, not to mention reassuring and comforting. He should know that my grandson came to his office nervous, distraught, and feeling nothing could be done for him. After our appointment all of that changed! Thank you
About Dr. Francis Schneck, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609841915
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneck accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneck works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneck.
