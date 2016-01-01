Dr. Solano Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Solano Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Francis Solano Jr, MD
Dr. Francis Solano Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Solano Jr's Office Locations
Solano & Kokales Internal Medicine Associates - Upmc120 Lytton Ave Ste 100A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4545
- 2 120 Lytton Avenue Univ Ctr Ste 100A, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francis Solano Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.