Dr. Francis Tacka, DO
Overview of Dr. Francis Tacka, DO
Dr. Francis Tacka, DO is a Pulmonologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Tacka's Office Locations
Francis E. Tacka D.o. P.A.3148 Matlock Rd Ste 505, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (972) 988-0844
My Daddy Ernest Lavelle Sugg was a patient of Dr. Tacka’s. First doctor only wanted to put him in Valium. Second did a regular X-Ray diagnosed him with Emplysema/COPD & referred time Dr. Tacka. Professional, caring and detailed he monitored & treated Daddy as if he was the only patient he had. What a gift Dr. Tacka was to my Daddy & our family.
About Dr. Francis Tacka, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1275633745
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
