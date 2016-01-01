See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Francis Talangbayan I, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Talangbayan I, MD

Dr. Francis Talangbayan I, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Talangbayan I works at FRANCIS V TALANGBAYAN MD in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Talangbayan I's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Francis V Talangbayan MD
    2244 N FRONT ST, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 739-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Francis Talangbayan I, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891845756
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
