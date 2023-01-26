See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Francis Teng, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (76)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Francis Teng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Teng works at Francis W Teng, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Francis W Teng, M.D.
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 508, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • North Vista Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heller Myotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    Jan 26, 2023
    Just had my 2nd surgery with Dr Teng and I am very pleased...again. The office staff gave me a lot of information, answered my questions and I felt very comfortable and safe knowing exactly what was going to happen. Doctor Teng and his staff at the hospital were efficient and direct, on time and the surgery outcome was perfect. Very happy and confident with doctor Teng and highly recommended him.
    victoria bittner — Jan 26, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Francis Teng, MD
    About Dr. Francis Teng, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215088935
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Hospital|Cedars Sinai Med Center Los Angeles Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grace Hospital, Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Teng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teng works at Francis W Teng, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Teng’s profile.

    Dr. Teng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Teng speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

