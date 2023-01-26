Overview

Dr. Francis Teng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Teng works at Francis W Teng, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.