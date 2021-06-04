See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Francis Tunney, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis Tunney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Tunney works at Doctors Care in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Care Ivy Hall
    3074 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 (843) 884-6424
    Doctors Care Summerville
    410 N MAIN ST, Summerville, SC 29483 (843) 871-3277
    Doctors Care Moncks Corner
    459 N Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 899-3870
    Doctors Care Mt. Pleasant
    631 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 881-0815

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Pharyngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 04, 2021
    The doctor is very knowledgeable, experienced and personable. I am really glad to have found him and the facility. He has been very helpful!
    ES — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Francis Tunney, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1134237183
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Tunney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tunney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tunney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tunney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tunney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

