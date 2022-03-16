Dr. Francis Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Weiner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-0115
Montefiore Med Ctr-lubin Rehab1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8301
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother has been a patient of Dr. Weiner's for at least five years. He is prompt in responding to MyChart inquiries. He is knowledgeable and thoughtful in determining the need for procedures and medications. Most importantly, Dr. Weiner is responsive to my mother's questions and is compassionate to her need for reiteration due to her dementia diagnosis. She always feels reassured and less stressed after speaking with him. We are grateful to have him as part of our medical team.
About Dr. Francis Weiner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Gastritis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiner speaks Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
