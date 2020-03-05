Dr. Francis Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Wright, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Texas Transplant Institute: Kidney and Pancreas Transplant8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7403
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
17 years ago Dr. Wright performed a kidney transplant on my husband in San Antonio. He gave us our lives back. My husband was slowly dying, though on dialysis, and my 9-yr old daughter wanted to donate her kidney. I do not know how many lives he has saved, but his care was absolutely the best. Years ago we moved from San Antonio and I was looking for another nyphrologist that was more familiar with kidney transplants. I saw his location listed as Waco and Corpus Christi. God bless him wherever he is.
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hosps|University Tex Hosps
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
