Dr. Francis Wright, MD

Transplant Surgery
Overview of Dr. Francis Wright, MD

Dr. Francis Wright, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Wright works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Liver Disease and Transplant Hepatology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Transplant Institute: Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Kidney Disease
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Kidney Disease
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery

Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    17 years ago Dr. Wright performed a kidney transplant on my husband in San Antonio. He gave us our lives back. My husband was slowly dying, though on dialysis, and my 9-yr old daughter wanted to donate her kidney. I do not know how many lives he has saved, but his care was absolutely the best. Years ago we moved from San Antonio and I was looking for another nyphrologist that was more familiar with kidney transplants. I saw his location listed as Waco and Corpus Christi. God bless him wherever he is.
    Thankful! — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Francis Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962469015
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex Hosps|University Tex Hosps
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Liver Disease and Transplant Hepatology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

