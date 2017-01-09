Overview of Dr. Francis Yap, MD

Dr. Francis Yap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Yap works at The Clinic of North Texas in Wichita Falls, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.