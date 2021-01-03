Dr. Francis Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Francis Yu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Fullerton Office1401 S Brookhurst Rd Ste 106, Fullerton, CA 92833 Directions (714) 773-1001
MemorialCare Medical Group Irvine (Culver)14150 Culver Dr Ste 302, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
sometimes the staff doesn't pick up because they switch locations in Fullerton and Irvine. Overall the scheduling is easy once you have an appointment . Appointmentments are not rushed with Dr. Yu, and he explains everything and happy to give you perscription. its good sometimes they work Saturdays
About Dr. Francis Yu, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UCLA / Va Medical Center
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
