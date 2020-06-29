Dr. Francis Zidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Zidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francis Zidar, MD
Dr. Francis Zidar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic|Duke University Hospital
Dr. Zidar works at
Dr. Zidar's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zidar?
As a Healthcare Attorney, I have dealt with Physicians, both good and bad, for the past 50 years. Dr. Frank Zidar is an exceptional Cardiologist— well trained, courteous and and knowledgeable. He spends time with his patients to hear and evaluate what you have to say about your family history and your present condition. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Francis Zidar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1972580652
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Duke University Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System|University of Michigan Hospital
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zidar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zidar works at
Dr. Zidar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Zidar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.