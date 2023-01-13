Dr. Ifesinachukwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD
Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Rollins Brook.
Dr. Ifesinachukwu works at
Dr. Ifesinachukwu's Office Locations
Amana Psychiatric Associates4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste L2, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 732-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Rollins Brook
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ifesinachukwu has been my spouse's psychiatrist for more than 15 years following unsuccessful experience with other psychiatrist who cannot even relate to a patient in a caring or concerning manner. She was able to stabilize his medications and the disorder continuously since she began. In my experience with many in her field of medicine, Dr. Ada has a rare level of competence among all of her peers.
About Dr. Francisca Ifesinachukwu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ifesinachukwu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ifesinachukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ifesinachukwu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ifesinachukwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ifesinachukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ifesinachukwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ifesinachukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ifesinachukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.