Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (37)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD

Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Agullo works at Southwest Plastic Surgery in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agullo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Plastic Surgery
    10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-7900
  2. 2
    Southwest Plastic Surgery
    10470 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 214, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7591
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Frank Agullo
    1387 George Dieter Dr Bldg C301, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 229-5005
  4. 4
    The MedSpa West at Southwest Plastic Surgery
    5925 Silver Springs Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 229-4578
  5. 5
    Southwest Plastic Surgery Las Cruces
    925 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 210-9861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Adult Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Temperature-Controlled Radio Frequency Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I had been following Dr. Worldwide for a long time on Instagram. I travelled from Dallas. My surgery went better than I expected. The staff was amazing and always available. Definitely recommend.
    Evelyn — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184821084
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinc|Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • Texas Tech HSC El Paso|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Anahuac|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
