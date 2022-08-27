Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD
Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Agullo works at
Dr. Agullo's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Plastic Surgery10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 590-7900
-
2
Southwest Plastic Surgery10470 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 214, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Frank Agullo1387 George Dieter Dr Bldg C301, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 229-5005
-
4
The MedSpa West at Southwest Plastic Surgery5925 Silver Springs Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 229-4578
-
5
Southwest Plastic Surgery Las Cruces925 S Walnut St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 210-9861
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agullo?
I had been following Dr. Worldwide for a long time on Instagram. I travelled from Dallas. My surgery went better than I expected. The staff was amazing and always available. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Francisco Agullo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184821084
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinc|Mayo Clinic
- Texas Tech HSC El Paso|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad Anahuac|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agullo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agullo works at
Dr. Agullo speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Agullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.