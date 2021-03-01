Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baigorri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Baigorri works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baigorri?
My dad was a patient of Dr. Baigorri's for decades before dad relocated to a new state. Dad suffers from several GI issues, including history of hospitalizations: twice for diverticulitis and once for GI bleed. The GI bleed was a very scary situation and thankfully we took my dad to South Miami Hospital where Dr. Baigorri was attending rounds. During this time, Dr. Baigorri was very attentive to dad and worked with a great generalist, Dr. Del Valle, who together put my dad in the ICU for three days until he recovered. MCVI could not locate the origin of the bleed and we had to wait it out. During this time, Dr. Baigorri was invested in my dad's health and we were able to walk out with dad in recovery. I can't say enough about how grateful I am to Dr. Baigorri for always having treated my dad with so much respect and care and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235114257
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baigorri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baigorri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baigorri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baigorri works at
Dr. Baigorri has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baigorri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baigorri speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baigorri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baigorri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baigorri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baigorri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.