Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Baigorri works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gastro Health - Galloway
    9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 913-0666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Anal or Rectal Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 01, 2021
    My dad was a patient of Dr. Baigorri's for decades before dad relocated to a new state. Dad suffers from several GI issues, including history of hospitalizations: twice for diverticulitis and once for GI bleed. The GI bleed was a very scary situation and thankfully we took my dad to South Miami Hospital where Dr. Baigorri was attending rounds. During this time, Dr. Baigorri was very attentive to dad and worked with a great generalist, Dr. Del Valle, who together put my dad in the ICU for three days until he recovered. MCVI could not locate the origin of the bleed and we had to wait it out. During this time, Dr. Baigorri was invested in my dad's health and we were able to walk out with dad in recovery. I can't say enough about how grateful I am to Dr. Baigorri for always having treated my dad with so much respect and care and I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235114257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Baigorri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baigorri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baigorri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baigorri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baigorri works at GastroHealth - Miami Lake in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baigorri’s profile.

    Dr. Baigorri has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baigorri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baigorri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baigorri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baigorri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baigorri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

