Overview

Dr. Francisco Barrera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Barrera works at Francisco Barrera, M.D., P.A. in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.