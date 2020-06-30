Overview of Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD

Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Batlle works at Wellspine, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.