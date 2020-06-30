Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batlle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD
Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Batlle's Office Locations
-
1
Wellspine, P.A.8215 Westchester Dr Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 819-9600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellspine, P.A.757 8TH AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 819-9600
-
3
Solomon Clinic of Plastic Surgery12655 N Central Expy Ste 650, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 819-9600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen and treated by Dr. Batlle since April 2019, due to injuries from a fall in 2018. He was kind, encouraging, and patiently explained my problem and his recommendation. I was relieved that I finally found someone to address my neck & back pain and progressive arm & leg weakness. My Workman's Comp doctor in Odessa refused to order an MRI or acknowledge the seriousness of my injury. Thank God for Dr. Batlle because he diagnosed me with a cervical spinal cord injury. I had a crushed spinal cord that Workman's Comp refused to treat for 6 months! Dr. Batlle did a fusion at C3-4 and C4-5 that took the pressure off my spinal cord. I am also grateful and appreciative of his staff, who worked efficiently to get it done.
About Dr. Francisco Batlle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720073786
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batlle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batlle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batlle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batlle speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Batlle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batlle.
