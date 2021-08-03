Overview of Dr. Francisco Bermudez, MD

Dr. Francisco Bermudez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Bermudez works at Ron Arison MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Venous Insufficiency and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.