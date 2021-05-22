Overview of Dr. Francisco Borja, MD

Dr. Francisco Borja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Madrid Faculty of Medicine, Madrid, Spain and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Borja works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.