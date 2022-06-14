See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD

Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Calimano works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Calimano's Office Locations

    Central Florida Pulmonary Group PA
    1115 E RIDGEWOOD ST, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-1100
    Central Florida Pulmonary Group
    326 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Jun 14, 2022
I am suffering from emphysema and COPD, which I didn't know because the physician that I was seeing at the time NEVER TOLD ME ABOUT my diagnosis. Not until I fall down several times, I decided to find a new health care provider and begin seeing by Dr. Calimano. Dr. Calimano explained my medical diagnosis and begin treatment treatments immediately. My medical condition is deteriorating, but at least it's manageable after Dr. Calimano explain my medical condition in details. The Best Pulmonologist in Orlando. Thank you Dr. Calimano and your staff.
Frank F.
    Frank F. — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194704965
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Calimano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calimano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calimano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calimano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calimano works at Central Florida Pulmonary Group in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Calimano’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Calimano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calimano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calimano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calimano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

