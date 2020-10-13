Overview

Dr. Francisco Cardona, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Cardona works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.