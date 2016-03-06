Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD
Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Southwest Memorial Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Carpio works at
Dr. Carpio's Office Locations
TMH Physician Partners - Urology1633 Physicians Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent not only doctor also human being he perform 2 surgeries on me kidney cancer took one kidney out and bladder cancer he is the best excellent doctor I will recommend him thanks God he was my doctor to keep me alive and very caring human being
About Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134219348
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpio has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carpio speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.