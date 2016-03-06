Overview of Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD

Dr. Francisco Carpio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Southwest Memorial Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Carpio works at TMH Physician Partners - Urology in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.