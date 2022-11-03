Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD
Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
EyeHealth Northwest-Sunnyside12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (503) 783-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Health Northwest-East Portland10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Northeast Portland5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 245, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
4 months ago Dr. Castillo performed bilateral ptosis repair and blepharoplasty. From his initial consultation to the surgical procedure and then follow-up evaluations, he and his staff were professional and attentive, took time to answer all of my questions and made sure I was satisfied with their answers. Dr. Castillo surgical work was done with a high level of precision, a testament to his expertise. Ptosis repair is a complicated procedure and the results of my surgery are exceptional. I now have perfectly balanced, open and youthful eyes! I regret not going to see Dr. Castillo sooner.
About Dr. Francisco Castillo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831320233
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine 2014
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Monterrey Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
