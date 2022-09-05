Dr. Correa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Correa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Correa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Community Hospital Onaga and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Correa works at
Locations
-
1
Cotton Oneil Dbts Endcrnlgy Ctr3520 Sw 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Correa?
Very informed of my results. Discusses overall care and plan. Respectful and listens to concerns.
About Dr. Francisco Correa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568683365
Education & Certifications
- University Ct
- Hosp St Raphael; Yale Med Sch
- U Catolica De Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correa speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.