Overview

Dr. Francisco Correa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Community Hospital Onaga and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Correa works at Cotton Oneil Dbts Endcrnlgy Ctr in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.