Overview of Dr. Francisco Cruz, MD

Dr. Francisco Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at Advance Care Hospitalist Group Inc in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.