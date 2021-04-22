Dr. Francisco Cuza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Cuza, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Cuza, MD
Dr. Francisco Cuza, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Cuza's Office Locations
Mckinney Podiatric Associates PA3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 946-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuza did an amazing job taking out my wifes toenail. He was very friendly professional and extremely proficient. I would recommend anyone needing foot care to Dr. cuza
About Dr. Francisco Cuza, MD
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093916298
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.