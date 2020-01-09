Dr. Francisco Darquea, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darquea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Darquea, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
SmileCOS Dentistry1714 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 632-6001Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen a lot of Dr Darquea and his assistants in the last few months as my mouth has been completely transformed. I have had extractions, crowns, a new partial made and a denture made. Through all these procedures I have been treated with expertise, respect and kindness. Dr Darquea is a wonderful dentist and I never feel rushed when talking over concerns with him. All the staff, assistants and hygienists are friendly and excellent at their jobs. I highly recommend SmileCOS! They’re THE BEST!
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Dr. Darquea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darquea accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darquea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darquea speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Darquea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darquea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darquea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darquea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.