Dr. Francisco Esparza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Esparza, MD
Dr. Francisco Esparza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Esparza works at
Dr. Esparza's Office Locations
Cortez Road7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 269-6800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
We brought my Dad in for a neurological examination. Dr Esparza spent a significant amount of time with the family and provided detailed information and a course of treatment.
About Dr. Francisco Esparza, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1528053733
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Psychiatry and Neurology
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esparza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esparza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Esparza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Esparza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esparza works at
Dr. Esparza has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esparza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esparza speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Esparza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esparza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esparza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esparza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.