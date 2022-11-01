Dr. Francisco Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Flores, MD is a Dermatologist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Flores works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Florida Derm Miramar3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 250, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 885-5551
-
2
Francisco Flores MD LLC14601 SW 29th St Ste 206, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
Front desk do an excellent and professional work. They are human not robots, the listen and they care. Assistants, very knowledgeable, easy doing, friendly, and always with a smile. Doctor Flores, AWESOME, he does listen , he care, and he acts. Just a fine gentleman, and a very good doctor. Last but not least everybody in that office is good looking. So if you need a Dermatologist, don’t look anymore, This is the place you should drive miles to go. Thank you again Dyane Lopez. I give them ??
About Dr. Francisco Flores, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114914934
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Med
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.