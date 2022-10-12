Overview

Dr. Francisco Garabis IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Garabis IV works at Garabis Family Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.