Overview

Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Garcia works at River Bend Medical Associates Inc in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.