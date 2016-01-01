Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Bella Vista Clinic2480 Mission St Ste 101, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 282-4824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD
- Legal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689695124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.