Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD

Legal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garcia works at Bella Vista Clinic in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bella Vista Clinic
    Bella Vista Clinic
    2480 Mission St Ste 101, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 282-4824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Solar Retinopathy
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    Legal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1689695124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Bella Vista Clinic in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

